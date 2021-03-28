It’s definitely been a windy March! I’m not sure I will have any leaves left on my trees and my blooming citrus is losing blossoms like snow.
Winds like we are having are tough on the newly germinated cotton and melons because the soil dries faster and there is the danger of soil particles picked up by the wind damaging the seedlings.
The wheat is in all stages of growth, and if it has already formed seed heads, there is a danger of it being bent over by the wind or lodging, as it is called. If the damage isn’t too bad, the stem will be able to right itself and continue to produce a normal crop. If the stem is badly bent, it will reduce the nutrients going to the seed head and the yields may be reduced by withered seeds or incomplete wheat heads. Sudan is being planted now as well.
I have been appointed to the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission, and as I was looking at some of the cases on site, it still surprises me that with all the rural subdivisions that have been developed, many of the parcels are still sitting vacant. It always concerns me when irrigated cropland is subdivided. Yuma County is only 7% private land, and our agricultural industry is the major industry in the county.
Farming is a seven-day-a-week, 365-day-a-year industry which also allows it to continue to support all the related industries from tires, tractors, fertilizer and other agricultural chemicals, and seeds to farm labor, insurance and numerous contractors of specialized services.
During the pandemic farming continued to support all of their suppliers, there were no reduced hours or shutdowns of the needed field operations.
The pandemic also created a housing boom locally as folks from other states decided it was a good time to move from where they were to the Southwest. With that boom is the increased pressure to develop prime farmland.
Our cropland is finite in quantity because to farm you need water, and in Yuma County a dependable water supply is available primarily through our seven local irrigation districts. Once acreage in an irrigation district is converted to housing, there is no undeveloped acreage within the district to bring into production. So every development on irrigated cropland reduces the land base for our agricultural economy.
My neighbor moved last month and put his house on the market on a Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon the home was sold. Realtors tell me this is not unusual right now due to out-of-state buyers leaving primarily California.
It is important that this temporary boom in housing does not lead to the rush of land conversions that occurred in 2006 to 2008. Farmlands were sold, and the ditches were removed. Work was started on streets and infrastructure, and the boom ended. Some land sat for eight to 10 years before the ditches were reinstalled and farming restarted.
Those lands where the soil had been altered with gravel or other materials were no longer suitable for farming, and eventually homes were built. Our irrigable soil is a precious resource, and we do not want to kill the golden goose.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.