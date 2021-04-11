What wonderful weather we are having! It was a little warm for the County Fair 4-H an d FFA animal projects show last week, but no rain, wind or extreme heat.
I was a first-time buyer this year, and I will be back. It is so gratifying to see our youth participating in programs that teach them teamwork, responsibility, the ability to work with people of all ages, kindness, leadership and hard work. To all the buyers of the small and large animals, thanks for your wonderful support of Yuma County youth.
Water continues to be on the front page of newspapers across the state. While there have been some rains and snows in the mountains, we are definitely behind on our annual watershed health.
Many folks have no idea where the snowpack measurements, predicted runoff to our lakes and rivers and the total water supply available in each state come from. In 1935, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) established a formal, cooperative Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecasting Program to conduct snow surveys and develop accurate and reliable water supply forecasts for the western U.S. With the vast majority of water in the West coming from the melting of winter snowpack, data on snow provides information critical to water managers, agriculture, dam operations, recreationists and business.
In the early days of the program, snow surveyors on skis or snowshoes manually measured snowpack along a series of remote, high elevation courses. The invention of over-snow machines, such as snowmobiles, made travel to snow courses less challenging. Some years later, aerial markers were introduced, allowing for snow measurement using airplane flyovers.
With the dawn of remote sensing and drone technology, there will probably change data collection even more.
In 1977, the automated Snow Telemetry system was introduced. SNOTEL sites are designed to operate continuously and unattended for up to one year. Since its inception, the network has grown to include more than 800 automated SNOTEL and 50 semi-automated snolite data collection sites across the West. Some aerial markers have been outfitted with basic sensors, such as temperature and snow depth, and telemetered using the Iridium Satellite System. Aerial markers with these sensors are called Snolite sites, according to the NRCS.
In addition to the data collected through the automated and manual collection processes, the program also incorporates precipitation, streamflow and reservoir data for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation, Applied Climate Information System, U.S. Geological Survey, various water districts and other entities.
Most of the western United States have a dry climate, where agriculture depends on irrigation. The water supply for irrigation largely comes from rivers and creeks whose streamflow originates from the springtime melting of winter snow.
A complex network of dams and canals has been built since the beginning of the 20th century to store and distribute this water for irrigation and other uses such as hydropower. Forecasting of expected streamflow is an important aid in planning water storage and release as well as agricultural planting decisions.
Regardless of how much data is collected and analyzed, if the winter snows do not occur, there will not be enough water in the system to provide all the users with the amount of water needed by each entity. As those in the Southwest understand, water is our most precious commodity.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.