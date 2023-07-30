Yuma Ag & You: Where does the wheat from your pasta come from?
Buy Now

Most of the Durum wheat grown in Yuma goes to Italy for the production of pasta, such as macaroni and spaghetti.

 FILE PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT

Well, the hot weather finally arrived! Luckily the humidity decided not to accompany it in full force.

The wheat harvest is mostly complete with fields combined, straw baled and residue turned into the soil for organic matter. In Yuma County, wheat is a rotation crop providing a rest period for the soil after the intensity of the winter vegetable season. The fibrous root system breaks up compaction and restores soil structure so the winter crops will thrive.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you