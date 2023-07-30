Yuma Ag & You: Where does the wheat from your pasta come from?

Well, the hot weather finally arrived! Luckily the humidity decided not to accompany it in full force.
The wheat harvest is mostly complete with fields combined, straw baled and residue turned into the soil for organic matter. In Yuma County, wheat is a rotation crop providing a rest period for the soil after the intensity of the winter vegetable season. The fibrous root system breaks up compaction and restores soil structure so the winter crops will thrive.
Hundreds of varieties of wheat are grown in the United States, but they are grouped into six classes based on hardness, color and the time of year they are planted. The six classes of wheat are hard red spring, hard red winter, hard white, soft red wheat and soft white and durum.
Millers and bakers need to know what class of wheat they are using, because each type of wheat makes a different type of dough. Hard wheat varieties are used for breads and rolls. Durum, which Yuma farmers grow, is used for pasta, macaroni, spaghetti and more. Hard red spring wheat has the most protein and is mixed with other classes of wheat to make all purpose flour.
How do farmers know when the wheat is “just right” to harvest? Farmers will test samples of the wheat kernels to see if it is dry enough for harvest. The drying down of the wheat crop is vital to the quality of the wheat. During the drying down process, the roots of the wheat suck all the moisture they can from the top 3 feet of soil, the root zone. This leaves the soil in perfect condition for ripping, chiseling or other tillage operations to break up any remaining compaction and incorporate the wheat stubble.
With wheat being grown in 42 states having different climates, wheat does not ripen at the same time everywhere. In Yuma, depending on planting date, combining starts in late May and continues until all fields are done.
Combines used for wheat harvest cuts, separates and cleans the grain all in the same operation. The wheat kernels are removed from the wheat plant and placed into a hopper which is like a big bowl that will hold the wheat on the combine.
When the hopper gets full, the wheat is unloaded into a trailer and delivered to a grain company or often, stacked on concrete slabs and covered with tarps.
In the Midwest and other areas that have rain, on-farm grain storage in the form of silos or bins are used to protect the grain from rain and humidity until it can be shipped to its final destination.
Since harvest in Yuma is mainly transported by rail to seaports for shipment overseas rapidly, it does not need to be stored for long periods of time. This allows for open storage in our very dry climate.
Most of our durum wheat goes to Italy for the production of pasta.
Some fun facts about wheat include that there are a million individual kernels of wheat in a 60-pound bushel. A bushel of wheat makes about 45 boxes of wheat flake cereal or 42 one-and-a-half pound commercial loaves of whole wheat bread.
About half of the wheat grown in the United States is used domestically. More than 600 pasta shapes are produced worldwide and about 3 billion pizzas sold In the United States each year.
So remember, when you have that lasagna, stromboli, sub sandwich or burger, wheat from Yuma County may have contributed to your meal!
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.