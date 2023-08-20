I took a ride in the country this week to see what was happening and was surprised as I drove 24th Street west to Somerton Avenue, south to County 16th, east to Avenue D and back to 16th Street, where I saw acres and acres of fields lying unplanted.

While affected by two years of covid and the Colorado River shortages, the fact that fields hadn’t been mulched, much less listed, sprinklers strung or planted was amazing. Because of the uncertain economic times and disruption to “normal” life, the agricultural industry is suffering like the rest of the country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you