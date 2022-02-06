Yuma Ag & You: Why Yuma County needs to pray for snow

The blustery weather is early! It isn’t due until the end of the month.
The groundhog saw his shadow and has predicted another six weeks of winter. For all the water users in the West, it is a prediction that we hope will come true. We need lots of snow in the mountains and watersheds of the West to improve the amount of water in our lakes, streams and reservoirs.
Most people do not wonder about the science of forecasting the amount of water that will be available in any particular year.
James E. Church was a real-life Indiana Jones. Born in Michigan in 1869, Church moved west in 1901 to teach classics and art history at the University of Nevada, Reno. The nearby Sierra Nevada mountains fascinated him. He hiked there often, often publishing his mountaineering accounts in the Sierra Club newsletter.
Around this time, water uncertainty was causing political friction in Tahoe. Lake Tahoe homeowners were suffering property damage from flooding and demanded the dam operators release water before the snow melted.
People living and working downstream opposed this because the water was their security against a dry spring and summer.
While his community battled over water levels, Church worked on a solution. Appreciating the relationship between snow and water supply, he knew if he could measure snowpack in surrounding mountains, he could predict how much snowmelt would flow into Lake Tahoe. Such a forecast would empower dam operators to make informed water planning decisions.
No tool existed to efficiently measure water content in snow, so Church invented one. The Mt. Rose Sampler allowed him to quickly and consistently measure the water content of snow. Church’s sampler was so well designed that it is almost identical to the modern Federal Sampler used by current snow surveyors.
Starting in 1908, Church established a series of snow courses on the mountains surrounding Lake Tahoe. He calibrated his forecasts by comparing his measurements against the fluctuating level of the lake.
His method proved so useful it spread across the West. In 1935, Congress formed the Federal-State Cooperative Snow Survey, now known as the Soil Survey and Water Supply Forecasting Program of the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Since the days of Church, snow survey has continued to expand and advance. Manual snow courses are steadily being augmented or replaced by automated SNOTEL sites.
NASA has become involved in measuring snowpack from above. To the casual observer, the process by which we get water from the snowpack is simple; the weather cools as winter approaches and precipitation changes from raindrops to snowflakes. Snow accumulates in winter, and with the warming of spring and early summer, it melts, producing stream flow.
In reality, the relationship between the snowpack and the amount of snowmelt runoff is complex. It depends on many factors, primarily moisture content of the soil, groundwater contributions, precipitation patterns, fluctuation in air temperature and use of water by plants and frequency of storm events. These factors change throughout the year and from year to year. Their relative importance depends on location.
Water supply varies greatly from season to season and from year to year. Snowmelt from winter accumulations of snow in the mountains is the source of about 75% of the region’s water supply.
Typically, the west slope of the Cascade Range, in response to the Pacific Ocean’s strong influence, receives heavy, wet snow. One foot of that snow, newly fallen, can produce up to 1.5 inches of water.
In other areas, such as the Wasatch Mountains in Central Utah, the snow is much drier. It is light and powdery, excellent for skiing and one foot of snow pack might contain an inch of water.
For farmlands of Yuma County, poor mountain snow on the Colorado River Basin creates shortages. A warmer than normal start of winter was predicted for Arizona, but we all need to pray for snow in 2022 for the Arizona, Utah and Colorado mountains.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.