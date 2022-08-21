With the Colorado River water dwindling to dangerously low levels, Yuma County farmers and water users have voluntarily resolved to “Save the River” with a new program that not only cuts water use but also allows them to keep America fed.
But they need help to do it.
Wade Noble, coordinator of Yuma County Agriculture Water Coalition, shared the details at the Yuma County Farm Bureau annual meeting held Wednesday. He based his keynote talk “There Was a Drought in the Land” on the Biblical account of the Prophet Elijah who brought a drought upon the land during the reign of the evil King Ahab.
“Now we have a somewhat similar situation in that the water is dwindling away. And if things don’t change, we’re going to be in famine times, at least in some parts of the world that don’t have famine now and in parts of the United States,” Noble said.
For the first time ever, this past week, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that the Colorado River had dropped to Tier 2 shortage drought conditions. Although Yuma County users are not directly affected at this point due to their first priority water rights, local users are already taking steps to voluntarily conserve water.
In June, Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton challenged water users to come up with a plan to keep an additional 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water in Lake Mead by mid-August.
The Yuma water users, including irrigation districts acted quickly and came together. As the Yuma County Agricultural Water Coalition, they developed a program called “Save the River.”
“There are, according to our best calculations, 925,000 irrigated acres in the Lower Basin. If we voluntarily reduced the use of one acre-foot per each acre, that would leave in Lake Mead 925,000 acre-feet,” Noble explained. “And by the time you add in the fact that system losses were reduced because they didn’t put the water in the system, it’d get right to about a million acre-feet.”
The program would be voluntary. “You don’t come in unless you want,” Noble noted. “We kind of make it possible for you to do both things that you like to do, get involved in protecting and saving the river and at the same time maintaining the production of food that we do so well.”
This is not a fallowing program, and farmers determine what crops they want to grow.
“The government doesn’t come to say, ‘We want you to stop growing.’ The government doesn’t come to the farmer and say anything,” Noble said. “Could there be fallowing? Of course, but it is not the fallowing that you contract to, ‘OK, I’m going to quit growing and therefore you’re going to pay me not grow.’ Probably for most of us that’s the thing that angers us the most, is we’re being accused of wanting not to grow crops and getting paid for it. And that’s just the opposite of what we want to do. We want to grow as much crops with less water, and we need to be able to figure out how to do that.”
However, growing the same amount of crops with less water will take money. “This natural disaster, the drought, is going to cause a loss of food production, simply because it can’t grow the same amount of food with one acre-foot less water per acre. Can’t do it. But if you give him some time and give him the financial wherewithal, you can approach back those same levels of production that we have now.”
Consequently, the coalition proposed what it’s calling “Natural Disaster Loss Food Production Recovery Funding” of about $1,500 an acre foot. The proposal initially faced opposition.
“They simply don’t understand the magnitude of the industry in which we’re involved, and that industry puts food on the table for 300 million people out of Yuma,” Noble said. “So we were told, ‘We can’t do this. Nobody has the money to pay for this.’”
But then Reclamation said it could offer $200 million in recovery funds. But after working with Arizona senators Kysten Sinema and Mark Kelly, the Inflation Reduction Act now includes $4 billion in drought relief that could help farmers.
Whether the Bureau of Reclamation will endorse the coalition’s Save the River program is to be seen. “Do we know what Reclamation is going to say? No, we don’t. But we do know that the preservation of food production, especially the food that comes from our area, is tantamount to providing food to North America during certain seasons of the year,” Noble said.
He stressed the need for water users to continue working together, which is already happening on an unprecedented scale. The effort has garnered the support of not only Yuma County agriculture, but also the Imperial Irrigation District and the Quechan, Cocopah and Colorado River Indian Tribes. The coalition is still in the process of reaching out to other entities that rely on Colorado River water.
Noble pointed out the unique circumstances that make Yuma County agriculture so successful. “(If)you look at farming in areas that are similar to ours, you’ll find that those arid lands that are irrigated, they use about 70% of the available water. We use about 70% water for agriculture in our area … The difference is this, in this area in Yuma County, we grow five times more with our 70% of the water than any place in the world.”
Calling this land “blessed,” Noble said: “You cannot replicate what we do in Yuma County, Arizona, any place else in the world. Just can’t do it. Circumstances can’t be replicated. You can’t have the soil, you can’t have the sun, you can’t have the labor, you can’t have the water, and you certainly can’t have us, because we make the difference.”
He added: “We have been given stewardship over a significant corner of this Earth that we might take for granted … What have we done with our stewardship? In terms of food production, by almost every measurement, we’re in the top 5%, the top 1%. We have done well with what we have been given.”
Noble ended his talk by borrowing a quote from the ‘prophet’ Garth Brooks: “You and I are going to sail that vessel until the river runs dry, and we will act appropriately, and we will do the things that are right as we always have, and if the river runs dry, it won’t because we misused it.”