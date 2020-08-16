August, the wonderful month when we not only enjoy heat but humidity! Since our wet weather earlier this year, it has been nothing but dry. While a rain shower is enjoyable, washing the dust off everything, cleaning the air and causing the desert plants to thrive, for our intense desert agriculture, it is normally the last thing the growers want. Rain almost always interferes with the normal farming operations, whether it be land preparation, planting, fertilizing, spraying, tillage, irrigation, harvest, shipping or food safety operations.
What, you say, rain affects irrigation? Oh yes, particularly during our amazing produce growing season from July to April. Since farmers need to plant fields according to how much product will be needed each day during the harvest season, some crops can be seeded in the field but not watered immediately. If a field is seeded and it rains, even a very small amount, the moisture can start the shallowly planted seed to sprout. Then, the grower has no option but to irrigate that field out of sequence rather than lose all the seed, costing hundreds of dollars a pound. This out of sequence field can also cause problems for the harvest, because now there will be too much product for the existing orders.
Yuma County has developed the most efficient surface irrigation system in the world. With our soil, climate and Colorado River water, we can grow almost anything, anytime.
Randy Hoeft had a wonderful picture in the Sun recently of water moving down furrows. Our unique basin leveling, which leaves the farm field pool table flat, ensures that when the proper amount of water has been applied, it will be distributed at the same depth across the entire field. To illustrate how that works, take a baking pan on a flat surface and pour a cup of water into it. Then, take a ruler and measure how deep the water is in several parts of the pan. It will be the same depth everywhere you check. Even though there are rows in the field, the water will move around the ends of the rows until it reaches the same level. The fields are carefully engineered so that the amount of water can be so precisely applied that none is wasted.
Many people are under the impression that water applied through sprinklers or drip systems is more efficient than flood systems. In other parts of the United States and the world that may be true, but since Yuma has designed its irrigation distribution system on farm ditches to maximize the use of large amounts of irrigation water for each application, the water moves quickly over the field, and when the planned amount of water is applied, the water is turned off.
Growers do use miles and miles of portable sprinklers when they are germinating vegetable crops grown from seed and irrigating transplanted cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower to name a few. Sprinkling can lower the temperature in the field by 20 or 30 degrees, creating a microclimate that allows for the rapid germination of seed. On the transplants, besides creating a better environment for the plants, it reduces problems with various insects that attack the small plants. Sprinkling also keeps water in the very shallow root zone of the transplants so they do not have to struggle for water, and it makes available nutrients and pesticides that have been applied to the soil before transplanting. Yuma County irrigation is a highly developed process, and there is a lot going on that isn’t obvious to the casual observer.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at rjsm09@msn.com.
