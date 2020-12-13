Principals at four schools in Yuma and San Luis recently got a surprise … and while surprises for schools are nothing new in 2020, this was a welcome surprise. In a year of uncertainty and challenge, the APS Foundation had the privilege of delivering the good news to 45 Arizona Title 1 school principals letting them know that they had been randomly selected to receive an unrestricted $5,000 APS Supply My School grant to help them meet their most pressing needs.
Schools selected in Yuma County include Gadsden Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Pueblo Elementary School and Crane Middle School.
The Supply My School grant awards are a new twist on the APS Supply My Class grant awards, which were established in 2018 as a way for Arizona teachers in APS territory to enter for a chance to be randomly selected to receive a $500 grant to spend on classroom supplies. Teachers and administrators have had to quickly innovate to continue serving students throughout the pandemic. The APS Foundation board decided to help support their efforts by funding various needs, whether that’s personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, school supplies, training, or technology. Each school principal will decide how the funds will be used to best serve their students.
The Supply My School program is just one way APS supports education. Throughout the year, there are a number of grant opportunities available to Arizona teachers and schools, including STEM Teacher Grants for hands-on STEM classroom projects and other education related grants. Information about these grants can be found at https://www.aps.com/en/About/Community/In-the-Community/Education. The APS Foundation supports programs that enhance academic achievement in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Since 1981, the Foundation has invested more than $44 million in projects throughout Arizona that help prepare students to compete in a 21st century economy. To find out more information, please visit APS.com/foundation.
Yuma-based Regina Twomey is the community affairs manager at APS.