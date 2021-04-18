When it comes to a strong economy, it’s all about planes, trains and automobiles, as the saying goes. Gladys Brown, airport director of the Yuma International Airport, calls it the “trifecta.”
For good measure, throw in boats, and, as Brown notes, “Land, air, rail and sea, that makes you very attractive on the multimodal side.” Businesses wanting to move to a new community often look for this type of infrastructure.
During the second annual Binational Trade Webinar Series, centered on logistics, Brown highlighted what Yuma International Airport offers to businesses, and it’s not always related to airplanes.
Of course, its primary focus is on the aviation-related industry, with about 110 home-based aircraft commercial and general aviation hangars. The airport also offers flights through American Airlines and is always trying to attract another carrier.
One of the key strategies of the Yuma County Airport Authority, which oversees the airport, is to expand aviation-related business, maintain full service fixed-based operators and offer air freight business opportunities by partnering with existing businesses or attracting new business.
The YCAA stays abreast of community growth and needs by partnering with and leading the community. It also promotes air service, availability of aviation facilities, encourages general aviation and future expansion opportunities.
As an international airport, it clears customs in an easier and not-so-congested setting, compared to California airports. The top international users are Canadian winter visitors, however, the current carrier doesn’t have an alliance with Canadian airlines, which means fliers have to worry about switching their luggage from one plane to another. Brown is hoping to change that soon and attract a carrier that will agree to the alliance.
Yuma International Airport, which is located at 2191 E. 32nd St., has a sprawling 420 acres. The terminal is home to the YCAA administrative office, Transportation Security Administration, American Airlines, Brewers Restaurant, U.S. Customs, Military Comfort Center, car rentals and paid parking.
A lot of people only see the terminal and the military aircraft flying in and out of the adjacent Marines Corps Air Station, but the airport is also home to many civilian operations, including research and development, agricultural, general aviation and other private users.
The airport houses the Civil Air Patrol; Air Methods air ambulance; Guardian Air/AeroCare; Blue Air Training Hangar, a commercial business; Million Air, the fixed-based operator that offers fuel and ground support; Jacob Engineering; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and Federal Express.
Other tenants lease hangars on short-term leases for mission training operations and/or aircraft testing. Brown noted that Yuma is ideal for conducting tests. “You can’t get anything better than this, than Yuma. Clear skies, no ceilings, great weather, because they’re testing for hot weather, but also they have enough space for them to take off and land and safely do their on ground testing.”
And there’s still plenty of room for growth. “The southwest portion is our best opportunity for growth,” Brown said.
The airport is not shy when it comes to promoting the community. “Hopefully everyone is very proud of our ability to talk about the Yuma economy, to look at the different types of businesses that make us attractive and all the successful businesses that exist today within a 60-mile radius,” she noted.
When trying to attract a new tenant, Brown explained that they highlight not just the airport, but the entire region. “When we look at business development, we have to highlight what our region can bring in, but also what do we have available for folks to make it attractive. And a lot of the times in our community, it’s our partnership, it’s the logistics relationship between us and Mexico. It’s the trucking, it’s the rail. The biggest thing too, what makes it attractive in California, is our ability to integrate the maritime portion of that too.”
Brown also points to the airport’s unique situation due to its partnership with the Marines Corps. “Because of our colocation and being one of the only in the United States to be colocated with the Marines Corps., our users enjoy and appreciate that level of security that they’re going to get when they come here.”
For example, the 32,000-square-foot Joe Foss Hangar has the ability to serve multiple tenants with shared space and secure infrastructure for information technology services.
The airport can accommodate aircraft of any size and can work with developers who want to build their own hangars or do retrofits. There’s plenty of room for additional expansion and phased growth.
Yuma International Airport also has land available for lease for non-aeronautical uses not tied in with the airport. That land, which is now being used for agriculture, is zoned light/heavy industrial.
To further attract businesses, the airport offers a variety of services, including phone, IT support, data (fiber to internet), copier machines, printer support, security, building maintenance, landscaping, custodial, utility management, access control, 24-hour monitoring.
The airport team can do it all in-house, “all wrapped in one package,” if that’s what the client prefers, Brown said.
The YCAA also oversees Rolle Airfield in San Luis. The airfield, with its 620 acres, is poised for future development. It doesn’t have a home-based aircraft yet, but it serves general aviation pilots and UAV operators. The isolated airfield has a 2,800-foot paved runway, helipad, 2,500-square-foot hangar, apron space, groundskeeper and controlled access. It’s used by defense contractors, aviation enthusiasts and the military.
Brown noted that Rolle Airfield might become an executive jet center for San Luis as business in the city picks up and partnerships continue in Mexico. “It’s a great way for folks to hop in and not have to necessarily be at Yuma International,” she said.
For more information, email Gladys@YumaAirport.com or call 928-726-5882, ext. 2217.