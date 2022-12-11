Yuma Proving Ground: Ensuring the reliability of munitions

One of the first technologies born of the push for more accurate artillery in the past 20 years was the Precision Guidance Kit (PGK), a screw-on fuze hat transforms a conventional artillery round into a guided near precision projectile accurate to approximately 150 feet of a target. U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground tested PGK extensively throughout its development and continues to do so today.

 BY MARK SCHAUER

If mere inches can separate life and death in combat, how important is 700 feet?

With conventional artillery rounds fired at long range, accuracy diminishes with distance; projectiles can land as far as 850 feet off target, a potentially fatal outcome.

