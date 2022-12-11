Yuma Proving Ground: Ensuring the reliability of munitions

If mere inches can separate life and death in combat, how important is 700 feet?
With conventional artillery rounds fired at long range, accuracy diminishes with distance; projectiles can land as far as 850 feet off target, a potentially fatal outcome.
A wide variety of factors can cause this loss of accuracy, from minor variations in the muzzle velocity of the projectile to weather conditions in the field. One of the first technologies born of the push for more accurate artillery in the past 20 years was the Precision Guidance Kit (PGK), a screw-on fuse that transforms a conventional artillery round into a guided semi-precision projectile accurate to approximately 150 feet of a target.
“It is a 155mm artillery fuze that enables the Soldier to reduce a four-football field-wide grid down to roughly the size of half an endzone using GPS technology,” said Zackary Long, mechanical engineer for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command . “It is used in projectiles in the current U.S. inventory as well as in future projectiles that are being developed now.”
U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) in Arizona tested PGK extensively throughout its development and continues to do so today. One such example of current evaluations is lot acceptance testing, the testing of a sample of fielded but newly produced munitions in real-world conditions to ensure reliability and effectiveness, is another important part of YPG’s munitions and weapons mission.
“We’re ensuring that the fuze guides the projectile to the target within a certain distance,” said Amber Steele, test engineer. “We want to make sure that the item is safe and effective for the Soldiers.”
Every component of a shell, from the round and casing to the primer and propellant, are tested at YPG. The velocity of the fired round is measured, as is the dispersion of the shell when it hits its target. Testers also look for residue in the gun tube, using a camera aimed at the breech during the test and physically inspecting it after the round has been fired.
Accurately measuring this data on rounds that travel about one mile per second requires the assistance of some of the world’s most sophisticated high-speed cameras and triggering equipment. YPG’s scientific photographers have cameras capable of shooting 100,000 frames per second, though for this particular test they use only a small fraction of this impressive capability. As each round is in flight, workers back at the howitzer take readings from pressure gauges inside the gun barrel.
“The YPG personnel are always making sure we can get every single test we want done,” said Long. “Due to their support we’re able to ensure that every product we give the Army is safe, efficient, and precise.”
Mark Schauer is the public affairs officer at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.