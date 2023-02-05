Yuma Proving Ground hones support of Army’s new operational concept

Col. Christopher Hickey (right), Army War College instructor, leads more than 40 senior leaders from the Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) in a discussion on multidomain operations during a seminar at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in late January. The seminar was part of YPG’s Employee Modernization Effort for Relevant Growth and Enrichment (EMERGE) program, a comprehensive effort to prepare the workforce for the future test mission covering everything from developing new test methodologies for advanced technologies to leadership strategies and critical thinking.

 COURTESY OF MARK SCHAUER

As U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground tests military equipment for the Army of 2030, its leadership has embarked on an ambitious program to prepare for the future mission.

A major component of this preparation is the Employee Modernization Effort for Relevant Growth and Enrichment (EMERGE) program, which stood up last year with an initial investment of $270,000.

