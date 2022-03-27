Yuma Proving Ground hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

Effective communication is a vital commodity, something of which one can never have too much.
With the purpose of sharing information and building relationships, military commanders from across Arizona gathered for a day of discussions at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground earlier this month.
The Arizona Commanders Summit is a semiannual event in which commanders and senior leaders from YPG, Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, Fort Huachuca, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona National Guard’s Papago Park Military Reservation, and other Arizona-based military units gather.
Also attending were representatives from the Office of the Arizona Governor, Arizona Game and Fish Department and bases in California and New Mexico.
The participants felt the exchange of information and ideas was fruitful and gave YPG an opportunity to shine.
“I think it is critical for our YPG Family,” said Col. Patrick McFall, YPG commander. “Our mission is different from everybody else, and it is hard to explain that mission: people have to come to see it.”
Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, commander of the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, visited YPG for the first time to attend the summit.
“It’s a great place that has pride in their mission,” he said. “Their focus is on people: I appreciate Col. McFall articulating that his best resource is his people. We feel the same way at Luke Air Force Base.”
The forum was also an opportunity to compare challenges and network to share assets. For example, although YPG’s primary mission is to support developmental testing of military equipment, the post also has the ability to support training exercises on its vast ranges.
“You can’t get things done unless you develop partnerships across the state and across the different military services,” added Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck, adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard. “Any time you develop partnerships across the state it is a force multiplier.”
“We have to be able to coordinate and solve joint challenges because we all have a piece of terrain or air space that could help the Department of Defense accomplish its mission,” added McFall. “We have range space that we can use to help the land component commander out. I want to give them every chance I can to accomplish their mission.”
Attendees also noted the support the proving ground enjoys from the greater Yuma community, as well as the important role YPG plays in ensuring our nation’s defense.
“This is something that is an incredible economic driver in the state and something that brings a lot of pride to the state,” said Megan Fitzgerald, military policy advisor to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “We’re happy to be supportive of it.”
Mark Schauer is the public affairs officer at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.