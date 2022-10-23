Yuma Proving Ground hosts cutting edge artillery demonstration

In mid-September, Yuma Proving Ground hosted a demonstration showcasing the use of the United States’ most cutting edge 155mm artillery munitions with the South Korean K9A1 Thunder Self-Propelled Howitzer and K10 Ammunition Resupply Vehicle.

 Photo by Mark Schauer/Yuma Proving Ground

It has become well-known that U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) testing actively supports six of the Army Futures Command’s Cross Functional Teams building the Army’s future force.

