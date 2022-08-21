20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
For the past 4 years my job has been helping the Date industry modernize and innovate it's international operations. I am excited to announce that I will be starting a new career path as the Key Accounts Manager for APS. My role will involve supporting new and existing large power users expand their operations while helping to make Yuma a more green community.
How long have you been in this profession?
I've been in project management and key client relations for 12 years.
What do you love about your job or industry?
APS is working to provide Arizona with 100% carbon free electricity by 2050. That ambitious plan will make Yuma and our state a better place to live, work and play. I'm excited to help implement that plan and be apart of the change that will move Yuma into a cleaner future.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
Getting my securities and investment licenses within one year.
What is your favorite quote?
Worry is suffering in advance
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Take the initiative to invest in your community, your neighbors and your professional aspirations. The return on your work and energy will have a larger impact then you could ever imagine.
What is in your future?
I am really excited to take a more active role in empowering the next generation of professional females within Yuma County. We have a young, dynamic community of women whom are seeking mentorship and advice on how they can achieve their goals.