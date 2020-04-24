Cibola senior Jerpseth wins ASU scholarship

Each year, the Leadership Scholarship Program (LSP) at Arizona State University distributes up to 25 awards to outstanding high school seniors who exhibit a level of excellence in leadership. Among those selected this year is Cibola High School senior McKenna Jerpseth, who will be attending ASU this fall in pursuit of a degree in biomedical science.
“McKenna was a perfect match for the ASU Leadership Scholarship,” said Cibola counselor Teresa Davis. “She has given so much time and energy to two big leadership roles as Cibola High School Student Body President and Miss Yuma County Outstanding Teen 2019. As impressive as McKenna’s intellectual traits are, I feel her real strength lies in her personal characteristics. She is a die-hard optimist who gives unselfishly of herself. McKenna’s involvement in school and the community is truly impressive.”
As a $10,000 annual scholarship for resident students, the LSP award is renewable for an additional three years, spanning eight consecutive semesters.
In the program, Jerpseth will have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of activities, including two leadership development courses specifically tailored for the program, attend monthly meetings with other LSP students and a leadership retreat as well as networking with program alumni.