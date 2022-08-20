20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Supports AEA within Human Resources in administering policies and procedures in the areas of employee relations, payroll administration, employee health and welfare benefits, local, state and federal reporting, recruiting, and onboarding.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been working in HR for a total of 11 years within AEA. However, I've been working at AEA since 2001. I've held several other positions that have helped me grow and develop. AEA helped me find my passion for HR.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love that AEA is a local financial institution that is all about people helping people. Creating memorable events for our staff and helping the community is part of our culture and being a part of planning those events is a blessing.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I was recipient of Employee of the Quarter for Q4 2019. I was humbled and blessed to have been nominated by my Supervisor who is AEA's CEO. It was an even a greater honor to have won Employee of the Year for 2019.
What is your favorite quote?
You learn something new everyday.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Determination is key. We need to work towards our goals even if it is in baby steps.
What is in your future?
Learning more in my profession to help AEA stay successful and be around for another 80 years to the Yuma community.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I don't think I would want to go back in time or go into the future. I wouldn't want to change anything from the past since all my actions and decision have all lead me to where I am at now. Knowing the future would freak me out and it wouldn't be exciting to know the journey I'm painting.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
A turtle best describes me. Determination, patience, persistence all resemble my HR journey within AEA. Ever since my HR position was eliminated back in 2010, I was determined to return to my passion. I'm a very understanding and impartial individual which make great skills for this profession.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
I'm a huge baseball fan and would love to hang out with Vin Scully so I can hear all of his baseball broadcasting memories. He seems to be a very down to earth individual with so much knowledge about the sport of baseball.