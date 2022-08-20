20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Operations Director- Managing and Coordinating daily operations and annual events for the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association under the direction of the Board of Directors.
How long have you been in this profession?
2 years in the current position, 6 years total working with the association
What do you love about your job or industry?
The sense of community and the impact we make within that community. Even direct competitors in the industry come together under the association for a better tomorrow.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
Being part of our Inaugural Career & Trades Experience: a 2-day hands on experience in the trades for students! Seeing how excited students were to experience the variety of trades and learn about all the opportunities available to them as well as seeing our members teaching these students about their trades was the most rewarding and most memorable professional moment!
What is your favorite quote?
By Working Hard, You get to Play Harder Guilt Free.- Jim Rohn
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Keep an open mind and never be afraid to try something new.
What is in your future?
I look forward to continuing to be part of growing the Association.