Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two men who were involved in a fight that led to a shooting was continued.
When asked to provide the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Richard Edgar asked for a continuance.
The reason, he continued, was that although he was expecting one, he has not received a plea offer yet.
In response, prosecutor John Tate of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said that a plea deal will be offered, it just hasn’t been written yet.
Edgar represents Apollo O’Brien, who has been charged two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of endangerment and misconduct involving weapons.
He appeared out of custody at the hearing.
Superior Court Judge David Haws eventually granted Edgar’s request but added that he would likely not allow any more continuances.
After scheduling O’Brien’s next hearing for Aug. 17 at 8:30 a.m. he said it will be for the purpose of conducting a change-of-plea hearing, holding a Donald Hearing or setting a trial date.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 600 block of East 32nd Street for a report of shots fired.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that multiple shots were fired between two men as the result of a physical disturbance they were in.
The two men, O’Brien and Norman Lopez, were found in the immediate area afterward and taken into custody.
