The attorney representing a Yuma Marine accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl asked for more time to prepare his client’s defense ahead of trial.
Jaylen Jackson has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. Both charges carry mandatory prison sentences if convicted.
He was taken into custody at approximately 2:10 a.m. at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on April 22, and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond,
In Yuma County Superior Court Tuesday, attorney Michael Donovan asked for a 30-day continuance, saying there is still a substantial amount of work that needs to be done in the case.
Prosecutor Karolyn Kaczorowski, who was present at the hearing on behalf of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, did not object to the continuance.
Jackson appeared at the hearing via video feed from the courtroom inside the Yuma County jail. His hearing last month has also been continued.
In granting Donovan’s request, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, scheduled Jackson’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:36 p.m. Tuesday April 21, officers responded to a report of a sexual offense at Friendship Park, which is in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of the investigation, information was developed that led to Jackson’s arrest.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.