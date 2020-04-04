SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — Sonora’s health ministry reported Friday six more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, two of them in San Luis Rio Colorado, across from Yuma County.
Four of the six people have been hospitalized, including the two people from San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora Health Director Enrique Clausen said.
Two of the four hospitalized people are in serious condition. Clausen said both are over 50 and both had chronic illnesses prior to becoming infected.
The newly infected people bring to 28 the number of Sonora residents so far confirmed as having the virus. In all, there are three confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Rio Colorado.
Mexicali, Baja Calif., meanwhile has recorded 32 cases of COVID-19, according to Baja’s health ministry.. Two of those infected have died.
Throughout Baja California, there are 58 confirmed cases.