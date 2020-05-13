The Arizona State Prison Complex Yuma, which is located east of the city of San Luis, now has the second highest number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Corrections is reporting.
According to ADOC’s website, 34 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the coronavirus as of May 13. The prison in Florence has the most with 63 cases.
Prison officials have also previously stated that statewide, one prisoner has died from the virus, with the results of four other deaths still unconfirmed.
In addition, statewide, 62 Arizona corrections employees have tested positive, with 39 reported to have recovered.
Of the 4,893 inmates at the Yuma prison, 133 have been tested so far, with 89 being negative. Another 10 tests are still pending. There have been zero deaths at the Yuma prison, the website reports.
The Yuma Sun attempted to contact the ADOC, but did not get a response before press time.
ADOC spokesman Bill Lamoreaux, however, previously sent the Yuma Sun the following statement:
“As part of ADCRR’s ongoing COVID-19 Management Strategy, all employees entering Arizona prison complexes continue to undergo required health checks at each facility. Employees are sent home immediately if they are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms and are required to stay home if they are sick.
“Following guidelines consistent with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the CDC, ADCRR continues to communicate with staff and inmates about how they can reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
“ADCRR continues to follow CDC guidance and Department Infectious Disease Protocols by separating any inmates who exhibit flu-like symptoms from the general population, and by closely monitoring them and providing all necessary and appropriate clinical care by medical staff.
“The Department continues to implement its existing Communicable Disease and Infection Control protocols, remind staff and inmates about how they can reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, including washing hands, sanitizing surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and require employees entering a prison to wear face coverings.”
It is also being reported in statewide media that the Trinity Services group, which provides food services for jails and prisons in all 50 states, says four of its employees who work in the kitchens at the Florence and Yuma prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trinity has conducted a deep cleaning of the kitchens where the employees worked and is contacting individuals who may have been exposed to the employees who tested positive.
Prison officials still don’t know how inmates at either complex became infected.