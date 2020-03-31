In total, six patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 coronavirus at Yuma Regional Medical Center. In Yuma County, 12 people have been confirmed as positive.
Initially, Yuma County had reported eight hospitalizations, however, the discrepancy was later explained as an error.
“Overall in the last few weeks, I would say we had a total of six in the hospital,” Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at YRMC, told the Yuma Sun in a phone interview.
Four patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, he added.
Three patients were in the Intensive Care Unit in “very critical condition.” Magu defined “critical condition” as being 60 and older or having a chronic medical condition, such as a compromised immune system, history of cancer or immunotherapy, uncontrolled diabetes or heart or lung diseases.
People with these medical conditions who become infected with COVID-19 tend to develop “very serious complications very, very quickly,” Magu said. “Within five to six days of acquiring the infection, they end up in respiratory failure and compromised.”
Some patients were admitted and were discharged from the Emergency Department.
Magu noted that the next two weeks are important and urged people to stay home, especially those above the age of 60 or with chronic conditions.
“Stay at home, avoid visitors at home, including family members. Minimize any outside interactions,” Magu said. “The next two weeks are going to be extremely critical for Yuma County. We want to avoid the surge, we want to flatten the curve.”
A surge of sick patients with “life-threatening situations” would not only endanger the community but also the staff and the hospital’s ability to treat patients.
“We have to protect staff too and our capacity to manage other patients who need medical care,” Magu said. “If people do not follow social distancing guidelines and stay home, we could end up in a crisis situation.”
He explained that Yuma County could easily fall into a “crisis situation” because it’s home to a large population of winter visitors, many who are staying here due to outbreaks in their home states, and a large number of older residents with chronic conditions, “which is a lot higher than the rest of the state.”
Asked to describe what a “crisis situation” looks like, Magu explained, “A crisis situation would be if we have a few hundred patients with COVID every day seeking medical care in the hospital. In that case, it will very quickly overwhelm the medical resources, and that’s the most concerning and worrisome situation.”
He added that having 200 patients becoming critically ill on a daily basis would overwhelm not just the hospital, but the whole healthcare system in the entire county.
“Right now, we are managing it. We are testing 25 to 26 every day who meet the criteria. We’re not testing everyone,” Magu said, explaining that only critical patients are being tested to preserve testing supplies.
He reiterated this is why “it is very, very important for people to not be out of their house, to minimize interactions for the next two weeks.
“If we prevent a surge, then we will continue to have low-grade infections in the community, but not the big crisis like New York,” he added.
“This message needs to come out,” Magu said. But he’s afraid some are not taking the message seriously. “When I look around the community, my God, it seems no one is listening.”
Magu believes that once the temperatures climb, the number of infections will drop. “There’s some evidence that very hot weather, the kind we have in Yuma, will provide some protection, but that’s still a little out there.”