In Yuma County these days, local entities are increasingly joining forces to support one another amid the changes and challenges introduced by COVID-19.
In collaboration with the Valley of the Sun United Way and a “growing list of local corporations and foundations,” the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) has devised a community response fund to aid nonprofit organizations and community groups directly affected by the virus.
ACF of Yuma has pledged to match the first $110,000 of donations to the foundation’s Yuma/Western AZ COVID-19 Community Response Fund dollar-for-dollar. These funds will be specifically reserved for local nonprofits experiencing a greater-than-normal demand for services from clients and their communities as a result of the coronavirus’ impact on the area.
“The community response fund will support the health and wellbeing of our friends and neighbors most directly affected by COVID-19,” said ACF of Yuma Regional Director Veronica Shorr. “While we remain hopeful that preventative measures will minimize the spread of the outbreak in Yuma, the time to act is now.”
According to a press release from ACF of Yuma, United Way of Yuma County will also distribute $30,000 to local partner agencies, including ACF of Yuma.
“We are committed to working alongside key partners like ACF of Yuma,” said Karina Jones, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Yuma County. “Together we will find short- and long-term solutions and help people recover and rebuild from this.”
To donate to the fund, visit azfoundation.org/covid19 and select “Yuma” under “Donate now.”
Donors may also contribute to the statewide fund, which will direct donations to the area in the greatest need of assistance as nonprofits “serve those most vulnerable to the economic and health-related impacts caused by the pandemic.” Created earlier this month by ACF, the statewide fund has already received over $1 million.
“As the local affiliate of ACF, ACF of Yuma is able to tap into these statewide resources while ensuring local donations support needs within our service area,” an ACF of Yuma press release read.
ACF of Yuma encourages local nonprofits in need of financial support as a result of the virus to visit azfoundation.org/Covid19Grants.
For more information on the community response fund or grants, contact Shorr at VShorr@azfoundation.org or call ACF of Yuma at (928) 539-5343.