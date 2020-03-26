With a slew of businesses closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some workers are finding themselves jobless. They may not know where to turn for help or how to apply for unemployment benefits.
Individuals should apply for the Unemployment Insurance Benefit Program as soon as possible after their last day of work. The program provides temporary income for workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, while they actively search for work.
The amount of the benefit will vary based upon the amount of money that the individual previously earned, but it will be between $187 and $240 per week, according to the website https://des.az.gov/services/coronavirus.
The only unemployment office in Arizona is located in San Luis, however, due to the influx of jobless workers and to adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines, DES is asking people to apply either online or by telephone.
Those unable to apply online or by phone may visit the unemployment office at 663 William Brooks Ave. in San Luis, Arizona, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 928-627-1091.
In addition, Arizona@Work in Yuma County is working with laid off and unpaid employees to help ease the burden of businesses and workforce impacted by the pandemic. The agency has access to federal and state Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding to assist in a variety of ways.
Patrick Goetz, employer engagement officer and rapid response coordinator with Arizona@Work, noted that first-time filers may find this video helpful: https://youtu.be/cB-MJ9q9jbU.
He encourages clients to apply online at www.azui.com and suggests that they call the day after applying to inquire about their application status. When applying, people should include the reason for separation as “COVID-19.”
People can also print the paper application on the website using the form “Initial Claim for Unemployment Insurance” (UB-105) and fax it to either 602-364-1210 or 602-364-1211 in Phoenix or 520-770-3357 or 520-770-3358 in Tucson.
If an individual does not have internet or a computer, he or she can submit an application telephonically by calling Arizona@Work at 1-877-600-2722 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Arizona@Work can also help employers facing closure, layoffs or furloughs. They are asked to call 928-329-0990 and ask for a business services consultant or email to bso@ypic.com.
The agency can assist employers with “layoff aversion strategies and resilience planning.” In addition, employers who have lost their income also have access to WOIA services due to COVID-19 layoffs.
The Arizona Department of Economic Security “is doing everything it can to get Arizonans benefits as soon as possible, including adding staff in response to increased application volume, approving overtime (including working on the weekends), and expanding the capacity to take applications over the phone,” Brett Bezio, DES deputy press secretary, told the Yuma Sun in an email.
According to DES, the U.S. Department of Labor updated eligibility guidelines for individuals impacted by COVID-19 and the state agency will evaluate applications according to more flexible guidelines.
To see a list of DES and community resources available during the pandemic, visit https://des.az.gov/services/coronavirus.