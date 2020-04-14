In honor and memoriam of those who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19, flags on Antelope Union High School’s campus are being flown at half-staff until, in the words of district superintendent Greg Copeland, “there’s some kind of break in this crisis.”
“It’s just a reminder to everyone that people have lost brothers, sisters, mothers, daughters, fathers, friends and that we need to be vigilant and to always remember them,” said Copeland.
The action is not only meant to honor those America has lost, but also those fighting to flatten the curve and stop the impact from the frontlines.
According to Copeland, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed flags on state and government buildings to be lowered to half-staff, Antelope decided to join in solidarity and “start a movement here,” expressing support from the other side of the country.
The district challenges others to do the same as a tribute to “those who’ve lost, those who are suffering and those who are working to support those who are ill.”
“We would love for everyone to participate,” said Copeland. “But if we’re the lone soldier standing guard and paying tribute, we will be just that lone soldier. This (pandemic) is an invasion of our own land, which we have not seen the likes of in America. We, as a community, will stand forth and be here to take care of each other and our neighbors.”
Antelope has been an active participant in this caretaker role through its grab-and-go meal program for children in east Yuma County and donation of gloves and masks to local healthcare facilities last month. According to Copeland, the district has no intention of scaling back their efforts anytime soon.
“We are scouring our campus to see if we have anything else that we can supply to the community,” Copeland said. “We’re trying to empty our coffers—any supply that we have, we’re trying to push it out to those who need it the most.”