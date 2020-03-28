Arizona’s fight against COVID-19 is drawing collaboration and participation from every sector, and Arizona Public Service is joining other companies in the team effort to support customers and communities.
In addition to temporarily halting disconnections for non-payment of all customers and waiving late fees, APS is engaging with Arizona’s nonprofit and business communities to provide special assistance during this pandemic.
APS is making a $1 million contribution to help nonprofit agencies with their response. The company will immediately distribute $500,000 between the Arizona Community Foundation and different chapters of United Way throughout Arizona, the company said in a press release.
These funds will support various nonprofit organizations directly assisting individuals and families experiencing hardship due to COVID-19.
“We want our customers in Yuma and throughout Arizona to rest assured we will continue to power their homes and businesses through this pandemic, and remain committed to the community as we go through this difficult time together,” said Regina Twomey, Yuma-based community affairs manager for APS.
Through collaboration with a broad range of partners from different sectors, APS will work quickly to assess how the remaining $500,000 commitment can best fill resource needs across Arizona.
Year-round, APS offers employees the opportunity to apply for a 50% match of their own personal financial contributions to nonprofit organizations. Starting earlier this week, APS began offering employees a dollar-for-dollar match of their personal contributions to the Arizona Food Bank Network, with a minimum company match of $25,000. This organization provides transportation services, bulk food purchasing and other services to its network of food banks throughout the state.
The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s launch of an emergency Customer Support Fund on March 18 designed to assist residential and small business customers behind on their bills and now facing an unexpected loss of income, higher medical or childcare expenses, or other financial hardship created by the COVID-19 virus. Effective March 13, APS also suspended service disconnections for nonpayment and waived late fees for customers.
In addition to these special measures in response to COVID-19, the APS Crisis Bill Assistance, Energy Support Program and other resources remain available to limited-income customers. Crisis Bill Assistance offers eligible residential customers up to $800 a year in bill support for qualifying situations while the Energy Support Program is an ongoing 25 percent discount off energy use costs based on household income levels.
Details on customer assistance programs and how APS is responding to the pandemic are available at aps.com/COVID19.