In a recent campus news release, Arizona Western College announced that, through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act Relief Grant, spring semester students enrolled in for-credit classes can expect to receive a sum of stimulus funds either by mail or directly into their accounts.
Ranging from $100 to $800 depending on the number of credit hours students were enrolled in on March 13, the grant funding is available to students who qualify to be considered for Federal Financial Aid, regardless of whether they have previously received aid or their families have qualified for need-based aid.
Per the U.S. Department of Education’s regulations, international students as well as students who are undocumented, non-matriculated, enrolled in distance-only or dual-credit degree programs are not eligible to receive relief grant funds. Students enrolled in both face-to-face and online classes will receive funds based on their face-to-face credit hours.
“We’re required by federal law to make these funds available to our students with very specific guidelines,” said AWC President Daniel Corr. “It is our hope (that) these funds will relieve some anxiety and suffering for students due to this disruption and possible job loss or other family challenges. We also want our students, as soon as they’re able, to continue pursuing their educational goals. We’re here to provide that link to their future.”
According to the college, students who meet the requirements and are enrolled in 12 or more credit hours will receive $800; students enrolled in nine to 11.5 credit hours will receive $500; students enrolled in six to eight-and-a-half credit hours will receive $250; and students enrolled in six or less credit hours will receive $100.
To verify eligibility, the college is using current FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) information. Students who do not complete a 2019-2020 FAFSA before August 1 will not receive relief grant funds.
Students with a current FAFSA on file were scheduled to receive their stimulus disbursement by May 15 via direct deposit or their Bank Mobile accounts; students without a direct deposit or Bank Mobile account will receive a paper check within three weeks. Students can sign up for direct deposit via Bank Mobile using their existing checking account or by creating an account.
According to AWC, the college’s allocated amount for direct student dispersal is $2.26 million, in addition to separate funds to be used to support students during the “disruption to classes” through services such as tutoring and advising.
For more information on stimulus disbursements and other AWC updates, visit azwestern.edu/covid.