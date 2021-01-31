Reports of child abuse in Yuma County were down in 2020, but not because less children were being abused. Rather, with the COVID-19 pandemic, kids spent more time at home, away from teachers’ watchful eyes. Teachers are often the ones who spot and report suspected abuse.
“When restrictions started to lift, we had an increase in calls. Then a new wave came and calls stopped,” noted Diane Umphress, executive director of Amberly’s Place, which assists abuse victims in Yuma County and part of Imperial County.
And, according to the family advocacy center, when child abuse was reported, in some cases it was much more severe and victims needed hospitalization.
This is a trend seen across the nation, according to Umphress. In an email to supporters, she noted that recent research on abuse issues from across the USA has shown that reports of child abuse are down everywhere. In Arizona, calls to the Department of Child Services are “way down” as well, Umphress said.
Even hospital emergency rooms are reporting seeing fewer children, but more who need hospitalization when they do present, she noted.
Typically, throughout the year and for the last 20 years in Yuma County, Amberly’s Place has provided many more services to children than to adults. This year the margin is very close with 1,327 child victims being helped out of a total of 2,630 victims and 1,253 adults who received services from the agency in 2020.
“Normally over half the victims we help are children. Children outnumber adults by 56 victims, only a very slim number last year. That is the smallest difference in years! This tells us many children were abused and never reported by anyone,” Umphress told the Yuma Sun.
“This shows us how very important our mandated reporters are in the lives of all children. As a community we now need to be those second set of eyes and report,” she said.
“I know that school superintendents are aware of these issues as they decide between online and in-person classrooms,” she added.
Even with reduced numbers of children being seen, child sexual abuse still increased by 113%. “That number scares me to think how many went unreported,” Umphress said.
This year Amberly’s Place responded to “some horrific cases of abuse,” such as injuries from burns, knives and other objects, as well as one child homicide and one domestic violence homicide.
“Both were tragic for the children left behind. There are funds and services available for these children to receive ongoing therapy to help them deal with this trauma,” she noted.
Sexual assault nurse examiners provided 93 forensic medical exams, which is down from past years. These services are normally more for children than adults to document abuse.
“We are fortunate in Yuma County to have trained, experienced SANE providers. Many areas struggle with having anyone to provide this service. These dedicated individuals are on call 24/7, as the advocates are,” Umphress explained.
She expressed appreciation to the team members “who work so hard to keep our communities safe,” starting with the police patrol level to investigators and crisis advocates as well as investigators with the Department of Child Service and sexual assault nurse examiners to forensic interviewers and the Yuma County Attorney’s Office.
“These everyday heroes are in every community and area within Yuma County to address issues of abuse,” Umphress said.
She urged every resident to become a part of the team by reporting suspected abuse. “We continue to ask our community to please pay attention to our children. They are our future,” she said.
“Together we can make a difference,” she added. “As a society, we can’t be so overrun with fear of a disease so as not to protect our children.”
Abuse can be reported to the hotline: 928-373-0849. For more information, call Amberly’s Place at 928-373-9691.