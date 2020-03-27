AWC commencement ceremony canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

With graduation fast-approaching and the future ramifications of COVID-19 still uncertain, Arizona Western College announced that it will not hold its traditional commencement ceremony scheduled for May 15.
“We have delayed a decision really as long as we possibly can,” AWC President Daniel Corr shared in The Corr Report, a weekly video update on the college’s YouTube channel. “I’ll be honest, this is really sad. Graduation is a special evening, one that I look forward to, and it’s only because of unprecedented circumstances that we find ourselves in that we make this decision.”
The college is working to create alternative ways of honoring and celebrating the achievements of this year’s graduating class in lieu of the ceremony.
“We will celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of our students,” Corr said. “We have to; they’ve worked so hard to get to this point. It’s so important for the students (and) for their efforts to be recognized, but I also feel it’s important for the college community – in fact, the greater Yuma and La Paz County community – to celebrate. We see our success in the success of those students.”
Regarding AWC’s usual summer session – which is currently open for registration – Corr reported that as the college studies its instructional options and communicates with its university partners, a decision will be made on whether classes will be face-to-face or exclusively online. Regardless of the delivery method, the summer session will still be held May 26-July 25.
“Stay tuned,” Corr said. “I imagine right after spring break we will have an announcement as to how we will run (the) summer session.”