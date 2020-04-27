While students, staff and faculty are encouraged to stay home, Arizona Western College is encouraging the campus community to stay connected with the health and wellness department to combat stress and anxiety.
“Due to the current national emergency situation, many of us have had to transition to online courses and working remotely from home, in addition to other immense changes in our lives and the difficulties and complications that result from doing so,” said Christine Rouff, student health and wellness coordinator. “These rapid and unexpected changes can result in students and staff feeling high levels of stress, worry, fear and depression.”
Rouff encourages students in need of extra support during this time to contact the health and wellness department at health.wellness@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-7602. Appointments are available via phone and Zoom.
Offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, the department’s student services include education and awareness, stress management, healthy skill building, support and resources and coordinating referrals to the appropriate local agencies if necessary.
To gather more information about the health and wellness department or to book an appointment, visit azwestern.edu/student-life/health-and-wellness or facebook.com/AWCwellness.
The college encourages employees to contact the human resources department at human.resources@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-7505 for additional assistance or support during this time.