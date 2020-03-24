Yuma County’s second COVID-19 presumptive positive case — confirmed Monday — has been identified as an Arizona Western College student, the institution announced in a news release Tuesday.
As of press time, there were three presumptive positive cases in Yuma County.
According to the release, the AWC student (whose identity has been withheld due to federal student privacy laws) self-identified to administration “out of an abundance of caution” and is self-isolating at home.
“(The student) has been in touch with college personnel and remains in good spirits,” the release said. “The college sends their best wishes for a speedy and full recovery.”
The college’s computer log-in data indicated that the student had not used campus technology since March 12. College personnel confirmed that the student had not been in class since before March 14, the determined date of the student’s exposure to the virus.
AWC announced March 12 that all classes for the following Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and March 17, would be canceled as faculty began shifting instruction to an online format. The majority of classes resumed online on March 18, with some Science, Arts and Career-Tech classes meeting in small groups on campus. According to the college, the student did not have a class in any of these departments.
Prioritizing the health, safety and success of the Matador community, all AWC classes will continue to be conducted online through the remainder of the spring semester.
Using March 23-26 as a “transition week,” the college is shifting all services – such as advising, tutoring and library services – as well as instruction to an online format to do its part in “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus.
“We’ve complied with the CDC’s directives and tried to stay open as long as we could, but we feel that it’s in the best interest of our students and staff to transition to online,” said AWC Director of Communications and Marketing Mandy Heil.
AWC will still observe spring break March 30-April 2, and student services will still be available at this time.
For advising, tutoring, financial aid and veterans services, students can contact the respective departments and schedule an appointment with an advisor via Zoom, a downloadable video conferencing app. The departments’ updated hours of operation and contact information can be found at azwestern.edu/COVID/announcements, under “Hours Changing for Locations and Departments.”
To provide an update on the recent changes and developments and answers to other questions, AWC President Daniel Corr and key individuals from the campus leadership team will be hosting a Facebook Livestream today at 2 p.m. on the AWC Facebook account, @ArizonaWesternCollege.