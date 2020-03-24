FROM STAFF REPORTS
AWC reports that a student has been identified as a recently confirmed presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Here's the press release from AWC. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
From Arizona Western College:
Yuma, AZ (March 24, 2020) – A recently confirmed presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Yuma County is a Spring 2020 student at Arizona Western College.
The student has not been on an AWC campus or attended classes in person since the date of exposure to the illness, which was determined to have been March 14, after face-to-face classes were suspended.
The student self-identified to college faculty and administration out of an abundance of caution, is self-isolating at home, has been in touch with college personnel, and remains in good spirits. The college sends their best wishes for a speedy and full recovery. The student’s faculty have been notified and confirmed the student has not been in class since before March 14. College computer log-in data identifies the last time the student accessed campus technology as being March 12.
On Thursday, March 12, college administration canceled all classes for Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and March 17, as faculty prepared to move classes to an all-online format to limit student, faculty, and staff exposure to the virus. Classes resumed on March 18, with most classes being all online, with the exception of some Science, Arts and Career-Tech classes, which have been meeting in small groups since March 18. The student in question had no classes in those departments.
Based on student federal privacy laws, the college is not in a position to identify the student; in any case of a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 where classmates and faculty or staff had a risk of exposure, the college will work to notify all parties with potential contact.
The college's primary goal is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community, followed by the goal of helping our students complete their Spring 2020 classes. The college is committed to responding to the COVID-19 situation with transparency and timeliness. You can learn more about the college response at www.azwestern.edu/covid.
###