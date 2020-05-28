Blitz testing for COVID-19 will continue on Saturday with a drive-thru event in Yuma. Sunset Health, in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Sonora West Laboratories, will offer drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sunset clinic located at 675 S. Avenue B.
Testing will be available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis to individuals who are concerned they may have been exposed or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache and sore throat.
Health officials are asking that individuals wear masks or face coverings. Those wanting to be tested should take their medical insurance information or insurance card.
Other drive-thru testing opportunities are available. Regional Center for Border Health/San Luis Walk-In Clinic offers drive-thru testing Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 950 E. Main St. in Somerton and 1896 E. Babbitt Lane in San Luis, Ariz.
RCFBH also offers walk-in testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the San Luis Urgent Care, 1233 N. Main St., San Luis, Arizona.
The organization can also administer antibody testing for businesses and employers on site. Call 928-315-7910 to set up an appointment. RCFBH may provide testing results to employers with patient consent. Testing results may be available within 3-5 days.
A patient portal is available for all clients to obtain their tests results by providing an email account or otherwise they are provided via phone by a medical staff member at the clinic. All insurances are accepted; RCFBH does not deny anyone based on the ability to pay.
In addition, all Sunset Health locations have provider appointments available Monday through Friday to determine if COVID-19 testing is indicated. Sunset Health is required to complete the testing consistent with the patient’s insurance coverage.
The screening and specimen collection will be done by the Sunset provider. Test results are currently taking 7-10 days to come back.
Testing is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the following Sunset Health locations:
• San Luis, 815 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.,
• Somerton, 115 N. Somerton Ave.
• Yuma, 675 S. Avenue B
• Yuma, 2060 W. 24th St.
• Wellton, 10425 Williams St.
For more information or to reach Sunset Health, call 928-819-8999.