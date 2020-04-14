The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will present a Virtual Lunch & Learn at 11 a.m., featuring local experts who will discuss “Disinfecting and Staying Safe While Sheltering in Place”.
The discussion will be streamed live on the Facebook pages of the chamber, Better Business Bureau, ABC5 and FOX9.
Panelists include representatives from Mint Restoration, Lapels Dry Cleaning, Quick Refrigeration, Pilkington Construction and Prison Hill Brewery. The discussion will be moderated by John Courtis, the chamber’s executive director, and questions from the viewers will be answered
No sign up is required, and the event is free. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.