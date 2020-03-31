The Yuma County County Chamber of Commerce is asking the business community to answer a survey to better determine the guidance and information they need.
The Business Condition Survey must be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The short survey contains nine questions with a chance to provide additional feedback.
Respondents will be asked what kind of information they need, such as Small Business Administration loans, employee management and layoffs,and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
In an email blast sent out Monday, the chamber noted that “these are certainly trying times, with a lot of information about resources and support changing rapidly.” Through the survey, the chamber is hoping to identify how best to serve local businesses.
Find the survey at www.yumachamber.org. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.