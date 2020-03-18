Parishioners stand in line to receive the sign of the cross during a noon Ash Wednesday service at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 1545 E. 40th St., last month. The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson, of which Yuma is a part, this week ordered measures that all churches in the diocese must follow to try to stem the spread of COVID-19. The measures include suspending all public Masses and limiting weddings and funerals to 10 people.