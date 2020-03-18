Churches across Yuma County are taking preventive steps against COVID-19.
Bishop Edward Weisenburger of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson issued a directive for its Yuma’s Catholic churches Monday, including the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Those churches will not have services including public Mass, communion, confession, religious education services or parish group activities until at least April 6. Funerals and weddings will be limited to 10 people.
Other churches are responding similarly. The rector of St. Paul’s Episcopalian, Rev. Robert Lewis, said that the church will broadcast morning prayers and Wednesday and Sunday services on Facebook Live. They will also upload daily liturgies on Facebook.
The church will still be open, however. Recovery groups that meet at St. Paul’s such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Codependents Anonymous will still have access to the church for their meetings. Likewise, although services will be live streamed, the church will still hold those services and people will still be able to come, although they are encouraged to stay home.
“People can certainly come for it. We’re not saying don’t show up,” Lewis said. “We’re negotiating a way to not close but to still observe distancing.”
Vertical Church is also trying to meet that balance. Executive Pastor Danny Wells said that the church will move all services online and follow the advice of government officials.
“We’re trying to tell people not to give in to a spirit of fear, but we want to respect government officials’ requests to not have gatherings larger than 10,” Wells said. “We do care about the community. We want people to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and we can do that outside of these walls.”
The senior pastor of Trinity United Methodist, the Rev. Galene Boyett, said that Trinity United will post pre-recorded worship services online but will not live stream because doing so requires special resources and personnel.
“To do a good live stream, you need good cameras, sound equipment and a technical director who can help you set those things up, and we just don’t have that kind of money and personnel,” Boyett said. “It makes it easier if we pre-record and make it available online.”
Boyett added that making it available online makes it more accessible to people who don’t use social media. The church is also trying to make what they do accessible to people with lesser access to technology like a computer.
Like St. Paul’s, Trinity also plans to keep their facility open to recovery groups like AA, but the church and services provided by the church will be put on hold for next three weeks.
This postponement coincides with the weeks leading up to Good Friday, at which point the reverend plans to continue with service and celebrate Good Friday and later Easter. However, Boyett said, the situation is day to day and that schedule is very tentative.
Bishop Kirk Perkins of the Yuma Ward of the Church of Latter-day Saints said that the LDS churches in Yuma will follow the lead of the LDS president, who has suspended services immediately and indefinitely. There were no plans to make services available online.
Faith Baptist Church will create some online services but plans to split services to allow people to meet in smaller gatherings, said associate pastor Nathan Gifford.
The church will split their usual Sunday service into two services, a 9:30 a.m. service and 10:30 a.m. service, with the expectation that two services will divide the number of people who come to their single service into two and create smaller gatherings.
Between those services, Gifford said that church personnel plan to clean and sanitize the pews before the next service begins.
The church will also have two-hour time slots for people to come and talk with church personnel. One will be on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., and the other will be on Sunday evenings from 5 to 7.
Sunday services will also be live streamed by the church. The head pastor also plans to upload short devotional sermons once a week on Wednesdays to coincide with the normal service times. Sunday services will also be uploaded to their website along with pre-recorded services.
“We want to make sure the church is available for those who need it while being mindful of the health concerns,” Gifford said. “Our stance is that we, as Christians, still believe it’s important to meet right now, but we’re taking every step to keep gathering below a number that could be concerning.”
The non-denominational Connect Church will still conduct home groups, smaller gatherings at people’s homes, but they will also live stream their Sunday service. Pastor MC Bellamy of the Connect Church said that the members of the church will still do charity work, specifically that they’ll help deliver food boxes to people in need.
Bellamy said that he and his church are focused on conveying a positive message to parishioners and others.
“We just want to tell people to take a step back, breathe and listen to common sense,” he said. “Don’t let this paralyze you.”