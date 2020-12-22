In an effort to mitigate COVID-19 spread through the community, Yuma will expand the days city buildings and facilities will close to visitors this week and next.
Except for non-aquatic parks and the Desert Hills Golf Course, all city facilities will temporarily close to the public from Wednesday, Dec. 23, through Jan. 3. Pools will also be closed.
During that time, staff will still be available to customers outside of the city’s official holidays of Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.
“We will continue with additional safety protocols for those remaining open facilities,” City Administrator Philip Rodriguez noted. “Outdoor activities continue to be encouraged by the (Centers for Disease Prevention and Control) and (Arizona Department of Health Services), and we want to ensure our residents have opportunities to recreate safely throughout this season.”
During this facility closure, staff and services will continue to be available to the public remotely. Staffing will be limited at city facilities during this period.
“We are encouraging the public to call, email or schedule an appointment if they need to speak with a staff member or conduct city business during this time,” Rodriguez said. “Many of our city services are available online as well, and the majority of our staff now have ways to work remotely or safely in shifts at their workplace.”