To enhance public participation in Yuma City Council meetings while public health restrictions remain in place, the city is testing a pilot program for residents this Wednesday. Citizens will be able to join the meeting using the conferencing software service Zoom using a computer or telephone.
Among the hot topics for this meeting are proposed charter amendments presented by 2019 Charter Review Committee Chairman Russ Clark and Vice Chairman Bill Regenhardt; a fiscal year 2020 financial report from the city administrator and staff; and discussion on the FY 2021 proposed annual budget, including possible dates for additional budget roundtable discussions.
To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting will be conducted remotely. Citizens who wish to access the meeting may do so by going to cityofyuma.zoom.us and clicking on “Calendar.” Select the city meeting and click “Join” to enter the meeting on a device or use one of the published phone numbers to join the meeting by phone. Citizens may be prompted for their name and email address.
The Zoom technology will allow residents to comment on agenda items or participate in call to the public. However, those wishing to do so must email to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The city suggests citizens include their name, number and the text of their comment in the email, so that the comment may be read into the record in the event of connection failure or technological mishap.
The city additionally asks those who choose to participate via Zoom to submit feedback on their experience to the same email address following the meeting. The city will use received feedback to refine the meeting environment for future meetings.
Additional instructions for joining the meeting are available https://tinyurl.com/y7cxaq72.
The meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m., can still be viewed in real time on cable television channel 73 or online by clicking on the Yuma Live Stream 73 through the video link on the city’s website at yumaaz.gov or directly visiting yuma.peg.tv.
Other agenda items for the Wednesday meeting include:
• Landscape maintenance service contracts totaling $247,034 with three landscape contractors: APV Curbing Landscape and Masonry, Arbor Tech Tree & Landscape Services and Arizona and JSA Company, all of Yuma. If approved, the contractors will maintain various subdivision retention basins and right-of-way maintenance throughout the city.
• Authorization of the city administrator to provide a letter and related documents confirming the city will act as guarantor, along with the San Luis and Yuma County, for a Greater Yuma Port Authority refinance loan.
• An amendment to the Colorado River Water Delivery Contract with the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Reclamation, extending the current contract to Oct. 1, 2027.
• Resolution approving intergovernmental agreement relating to an annexation with San Luis, establishing future annexation areas for each community and areas of cooperation relating to annexations.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at yumaaz.gov.