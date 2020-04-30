SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city continues to account for nearly half of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sonora, the state’s health ministry reported.
As of Thursday there were 136 confirmed cases in the border city across from Yuma County and 288 statewide, according to statistics released by the ministry.
Among residents of San Luis Rio Colorado, there have been 13 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the first case was confirmed in the city in late March.
After San Luis Rio Colorado, the city of Hermosillo has the next highest number of cases in Sonora, with 63.
The number of cases in San Luis Rio Colorado are far higher than the number of confirmed cases for other Sonora cities that border Arizona. Nogales, across from Nogales, Ariz., had 12 cases this week, while Agua Prieta, across from Douglas, recorded 3.
A stay at home order is in place in San Luis Rio Colorado and police and Mexican national guard troops have been stopping motorists to question them about their reasons for being on the street. The order allows residents to leave their homes for what are deemed essential reasons, such as shopping for food.
Also this week, some patients at the city’s main hospital were transferred to other clinics in the area to free up beds for treatment of people with COVID-19.
Meanwhile in Mexicali, Baja Calif., there were 564 confirmed cases of the virus among residents as of Thursday. In Tijuana there were 831.
This week, Gonzalez and the mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Avila, announced a campaign to monitor traffic between San Luis Rio Colorado and Mexicali in efforts to reduce the transmission of the virus from one city to the other.
The mayors and state health officials from Sonora and Baja California continue to urge the public to exercise social distancing.