The coronavirus has claimed two lives in Mexicali, Baja Calif., and a life of another in Tijuana, Baja Calif., the state’s health director said Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, there were 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Baja California, state Health Directo Alonso Oscar Perez said in an update on social media.
The first person claimed by the virus in Mexicali was a 70-year-old man whose condition was complicated by diabetes and hypertension, Perez previously said on Tuesday.
In Wednesday’s update, he said the virus had claimed a second Mexicali resident and one from Tijuana.
Perez provided no other details about the victims.
As of Wednesday, there were 28 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexicali, and 15 others divided among the cities of Tijuana, Tecate and Rosarito, Perez said.