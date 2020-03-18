On Wednesday, Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes ordered the closure of all Yuma County Libraries in response to the COVID-19 situation.
The chairman issued the proclamation midday and libraries responded by closing shortly after the proclamation was issued.
The text of the proclamation cites for its reasoning both “significant staff shortages due to COVID-19 related events” and a strong recommendation from the American Library Association to protect the safety of library workers and the communities they serve from exposure to the virus.
The community relations manager for Yuma County Libraries, Sarah Wisdom, said that the staff shortages mostly have to do with parents who are staying home to take care of kids who don’t have school.
Staff will still work during the halt in services, focusing on projects that keep the library in order such as shelf reading projects to make sure that all the books are in the right place, Wisdom said.
Wisdom also pointed out that the library still has a robust inventory of online resources including ebooks, magazines, movies and music.
Wisdom said the library will still try to service the community even though their doors won’t be open. “We’re going to be doing our best to serve the community as best we can,” she said.