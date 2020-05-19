Wellton residents will get a chance to get tested for COVID-19 with drive-thru testing on Thursday and another testing event at the elementary school on Saturday.
Sunset Health will hold drive-thru testing on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellton clinic located at 10425 Williams St. Testing will be available while supplies last, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In addition, Sunset Health will continue drive-thru testing on Saturday
Testing is open to individuals who are concerned they may have been exposed or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache and sore throat.
On Saturday, the Regional Center for Border Health, in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Health Services, will offer testing at Wellton Elementary School, 29126 San Jose Ave., from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In addition, the RCBH conducts COVID-19 testing nearly everyday at the following locations:
— San Luis Walk-In Clinic, 1896 Babbitt Lane, 7-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday to Friday. To reach the clinic, call 928-722-6112.
— San Luis Urgent Care, 1233 Main St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. To reach the urgent care, call 928-550-5514.
— Somerton, 950 E. Main St., 7-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, call 928-236-8001.
Also, law enforcement and first responders may register for antibody testing at the RCBH Somerton location, 950 E. Main St., Monday to Friday, 7-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. For more information, reach the Regional Center for Border Health at 928-315-7910.
Sunset Health, in collaboration with Sonora Quest, Yuma County Health Department and ADHS, completed 995 tests over the past three Saturdays as part of the Arizona testing blitz. The organization has also been offering testing in its clinics for the last eight weeks, administering 173 tests as part of normal clinic activities. Testing is available to the community any day of the week. To inquire about testing, call Sunset Health at 928-819-8999.