Due to climbing temperatures, Crane School District and Yuma School District One have modified the hours of their grab-and-go meal programs in order to beat the heat.
From 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday, Crane serves free breakfast and lunch to students age 18 and younger. These meals are available for pick-up at Gary A. Knox, H.L. Suverkrup, Mesquite, Pueblo, Rancho Viejo/Salida del Sol, Ronald Reagan and Valley Horizon Elementary Schools.
District One offers a week’s supply of breakfast and lunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursdays. These are retrievable at Carver, Castle Dome, Desert Mesa, McGraw, O.C. Johnson, Palmcroft and Rolle Elementary Schools and Fourth Avenue Junior High School.
For additional updates, visit facebook.com/craneschools or facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.