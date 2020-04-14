A Del Sol Market employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the company Tuesday afternoon.
In the statement, Martha Monge of Factor Sales Inc., the parent company of the Del Sol markets, said that the employee at the 16th Street and 4th Avenue location last worked on April 7.
The employee was treated at the Yuma Regional Medical Center and released and is now on quarantine at home. The employee’s health status is being monitored, the statement said.
Del Sol management first became aware of the employees case on Sunday and acted as soon as possible, a store spokesperson told the Yuma Sun.
The store remains open, Del Sol said, noting that that a professional company specializing in store sanitization had “completely sanitized” the store and that the process is “now permanent at all Del Sol Markets and related stores.”
“The safety of our employees and customers is very important to us,” Monge wrote in the statement. “For that reason, you will find our stores have clear plexiglass shields at all registers, marks on the floor to measure 6 feet between customers, employees wear gloves and face masks for your and their protection.”
Monge noted that the store is working closely with the Yuma County Public Health Services District, “following all their guidance and regulations and will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other health organizations for the safety of our employees and customers.
“Del Sol will always be looking for a way for you to do your shopping in a safe environment. For this reason we are including more personnel in our stores so that they are dedicated solely and exclusively to the sanitation and cleaning of our stores.”
In a Facebook post, Del Sol also said that “in addition to the steps we have already implemented, we will be limiting the number of customers in our stores at one time to continue to keep your health and safety and that of our employees our top priority.”
Del Sol has six locations, including stores in San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, Holtville and two in Yuma.