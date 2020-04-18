After a second employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Del Sol Market has temporarily closed the store at 16th Street and 4th Avenue.
In a social media post, Del Sol said that the company had been informed of the second case late Friday. Management announced the first case on April 14.
The post stated that while the Yuma County Public Health Services District “has continued to advise us that it is safe to remain open for business and the protocols that we have established are following best practices, we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and employees that we temporarily close the 16th Street and 4th Avenue store to mitigate the risk of anyone who may be unknowingly asymptomatic spreading the virus.”
Del Sol said that closing the store was a difficult decision, but the company wanted to “take tangible actions to make clear our commitment to the entire community in the face of this unfortunate situation that affects everyone equally.”
The other store locations remain open. Del Sol noted that these stores have implemented additional safety measures as management continues working directly with the health department, following its guidance and regulations, as well as from local, state and federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations.
“The health and safety of our customers and our employees is our top priority during these unprecedented times. Keeping you informed of changes to our business that may impact your shopping experience is critical for Del Sol as conditions in the market are changing at a rapid pace,” the post added.
It listed some of the additional steps the company has taken, including limiting the number of customers in the store and the shopping hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., hiring new employees dedicated exclusively to sanitizing and cleaning while the stores are open to the public, and establishing shopping time for seniors and people at-risk every Friday from 6-7 a.m.
Management said that Del Sol also placed social distancing signs on the floor, installed sneeze guards at the checkouts, and requires employees to wear gloves and face masks.
The company is prioritizing disinfecting protocols from the CDC, such as ensuring all workers know why and how to effectively wash hands for at least 20 seconds and requiring workers to wash hands frequently with soap and water, including when they arrive at work and leave their workstation.
Del Sol is also monitoring employees for signs of illness and requires sick workers to stay home. The company has ensured that employees know the signs and symptoms of the coronavirus.
Management has also advised employees on respiratory etiquette, including covering coughs and sneezes and not touching eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands or gloves.
In addition, the company prohibits sharing of utensils, phones, work tools and other workplace items that are not sanitized.
Del Sol thanked customers for practicing good social distancing both outside and inside the stores. “Social distancing, washing hands and limiting shopping trips are critical to reduce the spread of the virus,” the company said.
“The Del Sol team appreciates your support during this time. These are not easy times for anyone and together, as a community, we will get through this.”
Del Sol has six locations, including stores in San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, Holtville and two in Yuma.