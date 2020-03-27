Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf has issued waivers to expedite the construction of a border wall in the Yuma Sector along with five other sectors.
The waivers override federal, state and other environmental laws, regulations or statutes that could limit the construction of a border wall in designated “project areas” in the Yuma Sector and calls on the Department of Defense to fund and participate in the construction, according to a notice published by DHS in the Federal Register.
The project areas that DHS mentions in the waivers are specific areas that Wolf identified as areas with high rates of illegal entry and were determined as areas where he would have to extend his authority to override environmental restrictions to complete construction.
In the Yuma Sector, those areas include a three-quarters of a mile stretch from the Andrade Port of Entry eastward to the Colorado River, a seven-and-half-mile stretch starting five-and-half miles south of Morelos Dam and running along the Colorado River and the stretch that starts where the Colorado River crosses into Mexico and extends eastward to a point where Avenue B reaches the border.
The project area in Yuma covered by these waivers is roughly located along the border as it faces San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., and Los Algodones, Baja Calif.
Among the environmental protections waived are those provided to federal, state and local or tribal governments by acts like the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, The National Historic Preservation Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act and the American Indian Religious Freedom Act, among others.
The waivers went into effect on March 16 through DHS. Wolf cites powers given to him by Congress through the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 as giving him the authority to issue the waivers. Wolf also wrote in the notice that he’s taking action mandated by the President’s Executive Order on Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements.
According to the notice, DHS also received approval from the Secretary of Defense to use the Department of Defense’s help in constructing fencing, roads and lighting in the project areas. According to a press release by CBP, projects in these areas “will be funded by appropriations available to DoD. DoD, in close coordination with DHS and CBP, will plan and execute these projects in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”
The press release also says that construction was anticipated to begin in early 2020.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol Spokesperson Jose Garibay said that 29 of the 99 miles where the border wall is planned in the Yuma Sector are complete.