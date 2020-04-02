A Yuma family showed their commitment toward taking responsibility for “flattening the curve,” choosing a two-week self-quarantine instead of a hug-filled reunion with a son they haven’t seen in close to a year.
Rosalie and Jonathan Lines haven’t hugged their son, Sean Aiden, since he left to do missionary work in the Ivory Coast in western Africa, despite the fact that he’s back home and sitting in their backyard.
Jonathan said there was never any hesitation on either his or Sean’s part to go through this two-week self-quarantine.
“We totally understood why it was necessary,” he said. “The longer we wait, the more we’d have to prolong it, so we just wanted to get it over with, rip the Band-Aid right off, so to speak.”
Sitting in a tent with books and a cot, 19-year-old Sean still receives guests and gifts from family happy to see him home. His brother was married Saturday, and he met his sister-in-law for the first time with no handshakes and a precautionary 10 feet between them. His grandparents bring him Chile Pepper and his mom makes him waffles, but they leave it outside for him to collect it instead of handing it to him.
Jonathan said that the family had already been practicing some social distancing and precautionary measures, and they had no problem bringing Sean into the system.
“We had already sort of developed a system by the time he came home,” Jonathan said. “He had already been screened for the virus when he was coming out of Africa, but the natural inclination is you want to do what you can to keep everybody safe.”
Sean will have the choice at the end of April to return to Africa if travel there is open again or to continue his mission somewhere in the U.S. Jonathan said that Sean will likely return to Africa.
“His French was improving and since he was called to serve there, he feels like he wants to continue the work he was doing,” he said.
The Lines family practices a six-to-10 foot guideline for social distancing and prefer to keep 10 feet apart when they can. They take as many extra precautions as they can, Jonathan said, but the feeling isn’t that they’re taking too many precautions.
“We’re not necessarily hyper-sensitive about it, but we’re definitely trying to be safe,” he said.
Sean arrived at Yuma International Airport late Tuesday night and still has most of the two weeks ahead of him. Jonathan said that his son is already anxious to get out. “A few times, he’s already said to me, ‘Dad, this is starting to get old,’” he said.
That eagerness to get out is felt on both sides, as Jonathan said he and his family are ready to have Sean back in the family so they all really feel together.
“He requests food, and we cook it for him - he asks for a lot of the food he couldn’t get in Africa - but he doesn’t go out to eat while he continues to do what he has to do,” Jonathan said. “But we can’t wait for that first family game night, or just that night when we’re all back together in the same room again.”