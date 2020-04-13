Beginning this week, Yuma School District One’s grab-and-go meal sites will shift to a weekly pick-up model. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Thursday, students age 18 and younger will receive five breakfasts and five lunches at one of the district’s locations from April 16 to May 28.
“Other school districts around the country have moved to this once-a-week model...and I think the reason why most people are moving that way is they are having more and more cases of COVID-19 in their counties,” said Lisa Thrower, director of child nutrition. “This way the distribution is only one day a week, therefore it really limits the exposure that parents have to COVID-19 and also really limits the exposure workers have to COVID-19.”
The nutrition department’s staff will continue working and prepping as usual Monday-Friday, as putting together a few thousand meals to be distributed in a single day rather than throughout the week is still “quite a bit of work,” according to Thrower.
“We really felt like it protected our employees better, because that was a very big concern,” she said. “As essential workers, our employees are on the frontline because they’re providing this service. We’re just trying to limit that exposure as much as we can.”
Though the model is shifting, the protocol remains the same: students must be present to receive meals, which nutrition staff can place directly into the trunk of each vehicle to limit person-to-person contact.
The five breakfasts and five lunches will be packed into a box with instructions on how to store and serve each meal, as there will be an assortment of both hot and cold items. The boxes will also include a half-gallon of milk.
“The box is almost similar to the model that you see at a food bank,” said Thrower. “Yes, they’ll be getting the five breakfasts and the five lunches, (but) it’ll also have other items that we need to distribute. A few people asked if we could put census information into the boxes so families could get information on filling out the form, so we’re really trying to get the word out to local businesses, too, if they would like to add something to give out to families that are definitely in need right now.”
In addition to protecting the district’s nutrition staff, the weekly model is also intended to ensure the safety of families and, on a larger scale, the community as a whole.
“We want to make sure that we’re trying to flatten the curve, just like other people are trying to do around the community,” Thrower said. “We don’t want families to go out any more than they already are going out to get food, so we’re hoping that they will like this new method as well. We want to make sure there’s an opportunity for those parents who don’t like bringing their kids out every day.”
According to Thrower, the switch to weekly distribution will not affect the freshness or quality of the food items students receive in their boxes.
For families that still prefer the daily grab-and-go option, Crane School District and Yuma Union High School District continue to offer their services Monday-Friday to any student age 18 or younger, regardless of which district they attend.
“Because there are people that don’t want all that food at once, they would rather continue to have it once a day, they can still have that opportunity to go to the high school (district) or go to Crane,” Thrower said. “We’re all doing the same thing and giving the same message out to families. We don’t want anybody to not have an opportunity to receive those meals — that’s what they’re there for.”