Arizona students will continue their at-home learning through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Monday.
“(Monday’s) announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions,” a joint statement from Ducey and Hoffman read. “While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students. These efforts are crucial, and we recognize that schools are making every effort possible to continue providing instruction during closures.”
The extension of all public and charter school closures raises a number of questions for students and parents—questions Yuma County superintendents and administrators are working to provide answers to.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR STANDARDIZED TESTING?
AzMerit testing has been canceled statewide for Spring 2020, per Gov. Doug Ducey’s signing of House Bill 2910 on Friday.
“I think that was probably going to be a reality regardless, just because even if we had returned (to the classroom), we would have gotten past the window where we could administer the test in an appropriate way,” said Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree. “The opportunity for learning is going to be something that the school districts are continuing to take on. Part of the legislation that was passed required that districts provide those opportunities to students, so that’s ongoing and being done primarily through online types of instruction as well as packets of instruction.”
According to Eric Patten, chief communications officer for Yuma Union High School District, there is a possibility that juniors will be able to participate in ACT testing at a later date. More information will be provided once those answers are known.
HOW WILL GRADES BE APPLIED?
According to Tyree, each school district will determine how students’ grades will be applied.
“(Districts) are trying to figure out at this point in time not only how, logistically, they’re going to provide students with grades—they’re also going to have to figure out what to base those grades on,” Tyree said.
Crane School District parents are encouraged to stay tuned to the district’s social media and notification system, as the district will communicate next week what grading and distance learning are going to look like.
“The teachers and principals are working on their plans for what their site’s distance (learning) will look like,” said Rosie Pena, community relations coordinator for Crane. “We will be rolling out more information next week.”
YUHSD is also working to provide answers to these pressing questions and will notify parents when those solutions are reached.
“We know there are certainly numerous questions regarding graduation, credits and grading, and the many other areas that students are affected,” the district wrote in a letter to families on Monday. “District leadership is in the process of building a cohesive plan and will share that information with our families as soon as it is available.”
According to Antelope Union High School District Superintendent Greg Copeland, with the support of the governing board the district is planning to freeze all grades dating back to the beginning of the closures on March 16, which would allow students to maintain the letter grade they had at that time and the opportunity to enhance the grade through the coursework provided by the district.
“Whatever grade a student had at the time of closure, that grade can only increase and get better,” Copeland said. “We cannot punish our students for this crisis. It is not their fault. We must be there to support them and provide them with our resources that can enhance their learning and prepare them for next year, whether it’s back at Antelope or at college.”
This, according to Copeland, will help seniors who need to boost their grades in order to graduate by allowing them “the opportunity to up their grade to a level that is passing.”
For Somerton Elementary School District, the current focus is on increasing engagement with the learning programs provided by the district and mastering academic standards. Once the district sees students are tracking well with that, the discussion of grading will follow.
“We’re not worried about grades at this point, we’re worried about instructional progress,” said Somerton Superintendent Laura Noel. “That will be our discussion coming up. We have gone away, for a long time, from focusing on grades—that’s why our scores in our district are so high, because we aren’t focusing on grades, we’re focusing on ‘What did you learn?’”
With its continued hybrid approach to instruction, Yuma School District One will distribute additional learning materials at the conclusion of this week’s spring break. According to Superintendent James Sheldahl, these materials will be graded by district teachers, though the grading model will likely look different this year.
“Basically what grades are is feedback on what kids have learned,” Sheldahl said. “We’re launching into a completely different learning model that’s not the same for every kid…so exactly what grades and grading are going to look like, we’re discussing and trying to come up with an equitable system to report to parents and kids what they’ve learned and demonstrated.”
IS SUMMER SCHOOL A POSSIBILITY?
Per House Bill 2910, schools will be able to use funds generated during the current fiscal year (FY 2020) to provide instruction through the summer.
Discussions are still being held amongst the districts regarding what that may look like.
According to Copeland, Antelope is weighing the possibility of providing summer school in an online format. The decision will go before the district governing board in April, after which time students and parents will be notified of the outcome of the vote.
HOW WILL SCHOOLS HANDLE COMMENCEMENT EVENTS?
This is another area in which districts are working to procure answers.
“Regardless of how we proceed in honoring the seniors, there’ll be some traditional things that probably won’t happen,” Patten said. “This is through the rest of the school year, so is this 10-person (social distancing) recommendation going to stay in place, too? If that’s the case, then obviously the ceremony will be off the table. We sent out a message to parents to stay tuned to our website, social media and their messenger system because we’ll be updating them a lot through that in the next few days.”
While no decision has been made at this time, Antelope is working to come up with a safe alternative to a graduation ceremony that still affords some level of the traditional experience. Possible options include holding graduation at a later date with a limited number of people or holding a virtual ceremony via Facebook Live, in which the valedictorian would give a speech and graduating students have their names called just as they would during a traditional ceremony, though they wouldn’t be present to walk across a stage.
“It’s just a tragedy that our students are going to possibly miss out on one of life’s greatest experiences,” Copeland said.
According to Yuma Catholic High School Principal Rhett Stallworth, as a private school Yuma Catholic is afforded some “wiggle room” in the mandate. At the end of April, administration plans to re-evaluate whether instruction will continue through Google Classroom or return to campus
“It’s our intention to have graduation at this point,” Stallworth said. “If nothing prohibits us then we’ll do our best to go ahead and have an actual graduation ceremony. With everything going on, it’s just kind of hard to predict some of those things.”
WILL SCHOOLS CONTINUE OFFERING MEALS TO STUDENTS?
Grab-and-go meals will continue to be served through the rest of the school year by District One, Gadsden, Somerton, Mohawk Valley, Antelope and Yuma Union High School Districts.
Crane will serve grab-and-go meals through April 10.
Meals will be served during spring break at District One, Somerton, Wellton and Antelope’s grab-and-go sites, with the exception of Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 in observance of Easter weekend.
Families are encouraged to stay tuned to their district’s social media for updates or changes to services at these sites.