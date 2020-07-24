Sunset Health, in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Health Services, is holding a drive-thru testing blitz on Saturday. Testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the clinic located at 675 S. Avenue B.
Testing is available to individuals who are concerned they may have been exposed or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. Testing will be available on a first-come, first serve basis while supplies last.
“The test is for everyone, even those without symptoms, until we run out of time or swabs, whichever comes first,” Sunset Health spokesperson Lucy Murrieta previously told the Yuma Sun, adding that even children of any age can get COVID-19, so testing can be done in any age group.
Individuals who wish to be tested are asked to wear a mask or face covering and, if insured, to take their medical insurance information or insurance card.
Sunset Health also conducts testing at its clinics across Yuma County. However, individuals who wish to be tested in a Sunset Health clinic must have either a face-to-face or virtual visit with a Sunset medical provider and the provider requesting the testing.
All Sunset Health sites have medical appointments available Monday through Friday to determine if COVID-19 testing is indicated. For an appointment or more information, call 928-819-8999.
Sunset Health is required to complete the testing consistent with the patient’s insurance coverage. Uninsured or underinsured patients can request an appointment with an eligibility worker to review medical care options available.
In addition, Regional Center for Border Health/San Luis Walk-In Clinic provides screenings with drive-thru stations from 6-11 a.m. Monday to Friday at 950 E. Main St. in Somerton and 1896 E. Babbitt Lane in San Luis.
Walk-in testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at San Luis Urgent Care, 1233 N. Main St.
RCFBH also offers antibody (COVID-19 past exposure test) and swab (COVID-19 diagnosis test) testing to businesses and employers on site. Call 928-315-7910 to set up an appointment.
RCFBH accepts all insurance and does not deny anyone based on the ability to pay.